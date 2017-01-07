Edinburgh Cross Country: Hawkins second as Farah struggles

Leonard Korir sprinted past Britain's Callum Hawkins in the final stage to win the men's race

Great Britain's Callum Hawkins was beaten into second by America's Leonard Korir in a dramatic sprint finish at the Great Edinburgh Cross Country.

Two-time double Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah struggled on the Holyrood Park course, finishing in seventh.

Turkey's Yasemin Can, representing Europe, won the women's race ahead of Ireland's Fionnuala McCormack.

Team captain Laura Muir anchored Great Britain to victory in the 4x1km mixed invitational relay.

Hawkins, 24, led for most of the men's race until he was passed in the final 15m by Kenyan-born Korir, who won in a time of 24 minutes three seconds.

"I put everything in to dropping him but he was the stronger man at the end," Hawkins told BBC Sport.

Newly knighted Farah, 33, finished 46 seconds adrift of Korir, with 2016 champion Garrett Heath of America in sixth.

"It was a hard day of the office," Farah told BBC Sport. "I'm a little bit behind where I would usually be at this stage of the season.

"But I'm not panicking this early on in the year - I've got to get ready for London 2017."

The United States won the team event, with Europe in second and Great Britain third.

More to follow.