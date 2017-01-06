Great Edinburgh Cross Country: Sir Mo Farah happy to be known as 'Mo'

Farah won the Great Edinburgh Cross Country race in 2011, but finished second last year

Great Edinburgh International Cross Country Date: Saturday, 7 January 2017 Venue: Holyrood Park, Edinburgh Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and online from 13:15 GMT

Two-time double Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah says he is happy to be known as 'Mo' despite receiving a knighthood.

Farah, who is competing in Saturday's Great Edinburgh International Cross Country, said: "It's Mo [not Sir]. Obviously, it's an honour to be recognised by everyone and my country."

Farah, who was second to American Garrett Heath in 2016, said: "Hopefully I'll go one better [this time].

"It's going to be an exciting race and it's nice to represent my country."

Farah says starting the new season with a cross country event will benefit his main goal this year - the World Championships in London in August, where he could win a fifth successive double of 5,000m and 10,000m titles in major championships.

The 33-year-old confirmed those races are likely to be his last as a track athlete.

"My aim is to do well on the track in London and then hopefully hang my spikes up, but we'll see.

"I'd like to be able to move towards the marathon and learn about the marathon and just understand that event.

"So I'm not completely retiring - just on the track."

Media playback is not supported on this device Mo Farah comes second in 2016 Great Edinburgh Cross Country

Also competing in Edinburgh on Saturday is Scot Laura Muir, fresh from breaking the British indoor 5,000m record in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Muir captains the British team competing at Holyrood Park and Farah believes 2017 could be a big year for the 23-year-old.

"She's an amazing athlete, she's got great potential and she's learning quick," he said.

"And she's competing against the best in the world. Hopefully we can see her among the medals at the World Championships. It's not gong to be easy but she has experience of last year at the Olympics.

"I know it's not what she wanted [seventh place in Rio] but she would have learned something from that. She's a fighter - she'll go out and give 110%."