Edinburgh Cross Country: Laura Muir captains British Athletics team

Laura Muir crosses the line to win the international team relay for Scotland A at the 2016 event

The Great Edinburgh International Cross Country Venue: Holyrood Park, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 7 January Coverage: Live on BBC One TV, HD and online from 13:15 GMT

Laura Muir will captain the British team at Saturday's Great Edinburgh International Cross Country.

Muir broke the British indoor record over 5,000m in Glasgow on Wednesday night and will enter the mixed 4x1km race at Holyrood.

In 2016, the Dundee Hawkhill athlete finished seventh in the 1500m Olympic final, broke the British 1500m record twice and won the Diamond League title.

"To captain a British Athletics team is a great honour," she said.

"We've fantastic cross country runners in both senior and younger age groups."

Team leader Spencer Duval added: "Laura enjoyed a terrific 2016 in the sport, and as both an Olympic and World Championships finalist in the last two years she now holds a level of experience that will allow her to lead the team by example."

Sir Mo Farah competes for Britain in the men's 8km race and Gemma Steel and Steph Twell take part in the women's event over 6km.

British team

Senior Men

Ben Connor (coached by Spencer Duval)

Ellis Cross (Mick Woods)

Sir Mo Farah (Alberto Salazar)

Alex George (Paul de-Camps)

Dewi Griffiths (Kevin Evans)

Callum Hawkins (Robert Hawkins)

Charlie Hulson (Steve Vernon)

Mahamed Mahamed (Peter Haynes)

*Jack Martin (David Turnbull)

*Graham Rush

Jonny Taylor (Gordon Surtees)

Andy Vernon (Nic Bideau)

*Replacements for Ross Millington (illness) and Adam Hickey (injury)

Senior Women

Charlotte Arter (James Thie)

Lauren Deadman (Bill Foster)

Claire Duck (Mike Baxter)

Rachel Felton (Christopher Frapwell)

Emily Hosker-Thornhill (Mick Woods)

Jessica Judd (Mick Judd)

Rebecca Murray (Alex Stanton)

Georgina Outten (Andrew Walling)

Beth Potter (Mick Woods)

Gemma Steel (Rob Denmark)

Steph Twell (Mick Woods)

Pippa Woolven (Luke Gunn)

Junior Men

Scott Beattie (Mike Bateman)

Hugo Milner (Chris Woodhouse)

Jonathan Shields

Sam Stevens (Alan Maddocks)

Sol Sweeney (Catriona Helen Tavendale)

Alex Yee (Kenneth Pike)

Junior Women

Phoebe Barker (Richard Owen)

Cari Hughes (Andrew Walling)

Harriet Knowles-Jones (Paul Roden)

Amelia Quirk (Beverly Kitching)

Erin Wallace (Dudley Walker)

Victoria Weir (Simon Anderson)

Mixed 4x1km Relay

James Bowness (William Parker)

Laura Muir (Andy Young)

Charlene Thomas (Aaron Thomas)

James West (George Gandy)