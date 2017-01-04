Laura Muir smashes a 25-year-old British indoor 5,000m record in Glasgow

Laura Muir beat Liz McColgan's long-standing record

Laura Muir broke the British indoor record over 5,000m at the Glasgow Miler Meet at the Emirates Arena.

Muir's time of 14 minutes, 19.12 seconds beat fellow Scot Liz McColgan's 25-year-old record by 14 seconds.

"I am delighted to get it and it is nice to know now where I am at in terms of the 5,000m," said Muir, 23.

"I've been in South Africa training, and the sessions there since we came back were at PB times for 5,000m so I felt good going into tonight's race."

Muir broke her own British 1500m record at the Diamond League meeting in Paris in August and reached the 1500m Olympic final at Rio 2016.