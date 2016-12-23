Russian coach banned for 10 years for doping-related offences

Yuliya Stepanova competed in this year's European Championships in Amsterdam but was banned by the IOC from the Rio Games

The former coach of Russian whistleblower Yuliya Stepanova has been banned for 10 years for doping-related offences, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced.

Vladimir Mokhnev was found to have violated rules "relating to possession, trafficking and administration of banned substances".

Athlete Anastasiya Bazdyreva has also been suspended for two years.

Stepanova is in hiding after helping to expose Russian state-sponsored doping.

Bazdyreva was found to have violated rules which concern "use or attempted use by an athlete of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method". The ban is back-dated to 24 August 2015.

Plus, her results between 23 April 2014 and 24 August 2015 have been annulled and any prizes, medals, prize and appearance money forfeited.