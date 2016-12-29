BBC Sport - Thiago Braz da Silva: My golden moment in Rio
Da Silva: My golden moment in Rio
- From the section Athletics
Sport Today looks back at some of the great golden moments from the Rio Olympic Games, from the athletes' perspective. One of the loudest roars in the Olympic Stadium came when home favourite Thiago Braz da Silva won pole vault gold, ahead of 2012 champion Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired