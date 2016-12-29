BBC Sport - Thiago Braz da Silva: My golden moment in Rio

Sport Today looks back at some of the great golden moments from the Rio Olympic Games, from the athletes' perspective. One of the loudest roars in the Olympic Stadium came when home favourite Thiago Braz da Silva won pole vault gold, ahead of 2012 champion Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie.

