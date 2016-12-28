BBC Sport - Elaine Thompson: My golden moment in Rio
Elaine Thompson: My golden moment in Rio
- From the section Athletics
Jamiaca's Elaine Thompson talks to BBC Sport about her 100m and 200m wins at the Rio Olympic Games and describes what it means to be the 'Sprint Queen' of athletics.
READ MORE: Thompson completes Rio sprint double
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired