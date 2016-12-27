BBC Sport - Shaunae Miller: My golden moment at Rio 2016 Olympics

Shaunae Miller: My golden moment in Rio

Bahamian 400m Olympic champion Shaunae Miller tells BBC Sport about her unforgettable dive over the line to win the Rio 2016 final, her father's encouragement and her goal to "become the best" athlete in the world.

WATCH MORE: Miller dives across line to win 400m gold

Top videos

Video

Shaunae Miller: My golden moment in Rio

Video

25-stone Poe throw makes NFL history

Video

Mourinho hails 'beauty' of Mkhitaryan goal

Video

David Rudisha: My golden moment in Rio

Video

Win helps Guardiola enjoy 'tradition'

Video

Conte proud of 'fantastic' run

Video

Sam Allardyce's rollercoaster 2016

Video

Koeman hails Everton's confidence

Video

Man Utd's traditions have gone - Moyes

Video

Arsenal stars delight kids at Christmas party

Video

Allardyce impressed by Palace ambition

Video

DeGale not holding back at Xmas despite title fight

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club
Silverfit members enjoying a class!

Silver Tuesday - Academy of Sport

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired