BBC Sport - Shaunae Miller: My golden moment at Rio 2016 Olympics
Shaunae Miller: My golden moment in Rio
Bahamian 400m Olympic champion Shaunae Miller tells BBC Sport about her unforgettable dive over the line to win the Rio 2016 final, her father's encouragement and her goal to "become the best" athlete in the world.
