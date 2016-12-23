Russian doping: IOC begins proceedings against 28 Sochi 2014 competitors

Russian athletes won 33 medals at Sochi 2014, 13 of which were gold

Twenty eight Russian competitors face disciplinary proceedings after their urine samples from the 2014 Winter Olympics were allegedly manipulated.

The samples were highlighted in the McLaren report, which outlined a state-sponsored doping programme in Russia between 2011 and 2015.

Now the International Olympic Committee is reanalysing the samples and has warned they could lead to sanctions.

The Russian city of Sochi hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics.

According to McLaren's report - which was commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency - salt and coffee were used to manipulate Russian samples and there were also cases of female ice hockey players having male urine samples.

"This is the immediate follow-up to Professor McLaren's Report," said IOC president Thomas Bach.

"The IOC will go beyond the findings of the report by reanalysing all the samples of all the Russian athletes who participated in the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014, as well as all those who participated in the Olympic Games London 2012."

Samples from the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver will also be re-tested in the wake of the McLaren report, which stated over 1,000 Russian athletes - including medallists - had benefited from the doping programme.

