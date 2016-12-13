Mo Farah & Callum Hawkins to race at Great Edinburgh International XCountry

Media playback is not supported on this device Mo Farah comes second in 2016 Great Edinburgh Cross Country

Great Edinburgh International XCountry Date: Saturday, 7 January 2017 Venue: Edinburgh Coverage: Watch live on BBC One from 13:15 GMT

Two-time double Olympic champion Mo Farah will aim to win the Great Edinburgh International XCountry race for a second time on 7 January.

Farah, 33, won the event in 2011 but had to settle for second earlier this year behind American Garrett Heath.

Scotland's Callum Hawkins, who finished ninth in this year's Olympic marathon, will also compete in the men's race.

Hawkins finished third at the European Cross Country Championships in Sardinia last Sunday.

Andy Vernon, who came fifth, will also compete for Britain in the Edinburgh XCountry race, along with Ben Connor, Dewi Griffiths and Ross Millington, who helped GB win team gold in Sardinia alongside Hawkins and another Scot, Andrew Butchart.

European 5,000m bronze medallist Steph Twell and Gemma Steel, who won the Edinburgh event in 2014, will head up Britain's women's team.

Farah, the only Briton to have won the senior men's race in the Scottish capital, said: "Holyrood Park is always a great venue and I'm sure the course will offer the usual challenges.

"I have been back in full training for the past few weeks and this event will offer me a good opportunity to measure my fitness and see how training is going ahead of the 2017 track season."

Hawkins, 24, added: "It will be a great way to kick-start 2017. It's a good opportunity to compete back on home soil; it's an event I always enjoy racing in.

"This year has been incredible for me and hopefully I will continue to head in the right direction in the New Year."