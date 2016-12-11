European Cross Country Championships: Callum Hawkins bronze helps GB secure team gold

Despite Callum Hawkins' bronze, Turkey finished just above Britain in the medal table

European Cross Country Championships Date: Sunday, 11 December Venue: Chia, Sardinia Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two from 15:50-16:50 GMT

Great Britain finished second at the European Cross Country Championships as they narrowly missed out on topping the medal table for a 14th year in a row.

Gold and silver for Turkey in the final race - the men's seniors - put them just ahead of Britain, who were helped to team gold by Callum Hawkins' bronze.

Steph Twell's earlier sixth saw Britain win team silver in the women's race.

Britain won team gold in the women's under-20 and under-23 races, and bronze in the men's under-20 and under-23s.

And there was individual medal success for Harriet Knowles-Jones, Mahamed Mahemed and Alice Wright.

Inspired to try running? Find out about how to get into running with our special guide.

Knowles-Jones won bronze in the women's U20 race, Mahemed took bronze in the men's U20s and Wright finished third in the women's U23s, with Charlotte Taylor taking fourth.

But it was not quite enough to beat Turkey, who finished with three golds, two silvers and one bronze to Britain's three golds, one silver and six bronzes.

Turkey's 19-year-old Kenya-born Yasemin Can, the 10,000m and 5,000m European champion, won the women's senior race ahead of compatriot Meryem Akda, who was also born in Kenya.

Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal of Norway was third, with Twell the highest-placed Briton in sixth place, Gemma Steel 12th and Katrina Wootton 16th.

Two Kenya-born Turks also dominated the men's senior race, with Aras Kaya taking gold and Polat Kemboi Arikan silver ahead of Hawkins, while GB team captain Andrew Butchart came fourth and Andy Vernon fifth.