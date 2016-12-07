Diamond League given season-ending final in IAAF revamp

Laura Muir won the 1500m event at the 2016 Diamond League
British athlete Laura Muir won the 1500m in the 2016 Diamond League

The world's leading athletes will compete in a winner-takes-all Diamond League final after a major revamp of the annual international event.

Athletes in 32 disciplines will compete across 12 meetings as they aim to qualify for one of two finals.

Event winners at the finals - which will be held in Zurich and Brussels - will be crowned the overall champion, winning a prize of $50,000 (£39,650).

Previously, it was decided by accumulative points over 14 meets.

The Diamond League, which has meetings in four different continents across the world, has used the same format since it was launched in 2010.

The overall purse for the Diamond League remains at $8m (£6.3m) - the same figure as 2016.

The two finals offer a prize pool of $3.2m (£2.5m), a distribution which governing body the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) says has been "refocused" from last year's pot.

"After seven seasons which have established the IAAF Diamond League as our premier circuit it is important to assess its impact and build for the future," IAAF president and the league's chairman Lord Coe said.

"These decisions are the first step to growing the attractiveness of the series."

Events at the Zurich final - 24 August
MenWomen
100m200m
400m800m
1500m3,000m steeplechase
5,000m100m hurdles
400m hurdlesTriple jump
High jumpShot put
Pole vaultJavelin throw
Long jump
Javelin throw
Events at the Brussels final - 1 September
WomenMen
100m200m
400m800m
1500m3,000m steeplechase
5,000m110m hurdles
400m hurdlesTriple jump
High jumpShot put
Pole vaultDiscus throw
Long jump
Discus throw

