Diamond League given season-ending final in IAAF revamp

British athlete Laura Muir won the 1500m in the 2016 Diamond League

The world's leading athletes will compete in a winner-takes-all Diamond League final after a major revamp of the annual international event.

Athletes in 32 disciplines will compete across 12 meetings as they aim to qualify for one of two finals.

Event winners at the finals - which will be held in Zurich and Brussels - will be crowned the overall champion, winning a prize of $50,000 (£39,650).

Previously, it was decided by accumulative points over 14 meets.

The Diamond League, which has meetings in four different continents across the world, has used the same format since it was launched in 2010.

The overall purse for the Diamond League remains at $8m (£6.3m) - the same figure as 2016.

The two finals offer a prize pool of $3.2m (£2.5m), a distribution which governing body the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) says has been "refocused" from last year's pot.

"After seven seasons which have established the IAAF Diamond League as our premier circuit it is important to assess its impact and build for the future," IAAF president and the league's chairman Lord Coe said.

"These decisions are the first step to growing the attractiveness of the series."

Events at the Zurich final - 24 August Men Women 100m 200m 400m 800m 1500m 3,000m steeplechase 5,000m 100m hurdles 400m hurdles Triple jump High jump Shot put Pole vault Javelin throw Long jump Javelin throw

Events at the Brussels final - 1 September Women Men 100m 200m 400m 800m 1500m 3,000m steeplechase 5,000m 110m hurdles 400m hurdles Triple jump High jump Shot put Pole vault Discus throw Long jump Discus throw

