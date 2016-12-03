BBC Sport - Usain Bolt not 'slick' enough for James Bond role
Bolt not 'slick' enough for 007 role
- From the section Athletics
After picking up his sixth IAAF Male Athlete of the Year award, sprinter Usain Bolt says he is eyeing a future in acting, but James Bond is too "slick" a person, and that he sees himself as more of an extreme action hero like UK actor Jason Statham.
