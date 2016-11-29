BBC Sport - Usain Bolt: 'Doping cheats should be given life bans'
'Doping cheats should be given life bans'
- From the section Athletics
Usain Bolt says athletes caught doping should be handed life bans. The Jamaican sprinter thinks the reason the doping scandal is so widespread is because the authorities are doing a good job in finding the cheating athletes.
He told the Today programme "anyone who goes out of their way to cheat should be completely banned from the sport".
