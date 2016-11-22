Rio 2016: Fifth Kenyan Olympic official arrested

Kenya finished 15th in the medal table at Rio

A fifth senior Kenyan Olympic official has been arrested as part of the investigation into missing money and equipment following Rio 2016.

Police went to the Nairobi home of Ben Ekumbo, who is vice-president of the country's Olympic committee and head of its swimming federation.

He was reportedly hiding under a bed.

Officers found boxes of new Nike running shoes and unused Kenyan team uniforms that were meant to be given to athletes competing at the Games.

The arrest came as it was alleged in a forthcoming report by investigators that high-ranking sports officials stole more than £6.4m in athletes' expenses and equipment at the Olympics.

Four other officials were arrested in September.

Kenya's team leader at the Rio Olympics, Stephen Arap Soi, was charged with stealing over $250,000 (£200,400) that was meant to be used for athletes' travel, accommodation and other expenses in Rio. Another vice president, Pius Ochieng, and secretary general Francis Kinyili Paul were charged with stealing Nike kit.

They have all denied the charges and are out on bail.

The other official, committee treasurer Fridah Shiroya, had charges against her dropped and she is expected to be a state witness and testify against the others.