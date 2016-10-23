BBC Sport - Great South Run 2016: Chris Thompson beats Andy Vernon
Dibaba & Thompson win Great South Run
- From the section Athletics
Three-time Olympic champion Tirunesh Dibaba storms to victory at the Great South Run in Portsmouth, while Britain's Chris Thompson beats Olympic 10,000m finalist Andy Vernon in the men's race.
WATCH MORE: Great Birmingham Run - Andy Vernon & Elizeba Cherono take half-marathon victories
