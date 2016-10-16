BBC Sport - Great Birmingham Run: Andy Vernon & Elizeba Cherono take half-marathon victories
Highlights: Vernon & Cherono win Great Birmingham Run
- From the section Athletics
Watch Olympic 10,000m finalist Andy Vernon beat defending champion Chris Thompson to victory in the Great Birmingham Run, while Elizeba Cherono finishes first in the women's race.
Available to UK users only
