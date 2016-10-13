BBC Sport - Jessica Ennis-Hill: A tribute to the heptathlete
'Absolutely brilliant' - A tribute to Ennis-Hill
- From the section Athletics
BBC Sport pays tribute to Jessica Ennis-Hill with a look back to the moment she inspired a nation and won heptathlon Olympic gold at London 2012.
READ MORE: Jessica Ennis-Hill retires from athletics
WATCH MORE: Ennis-Hill wants you to get active
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired