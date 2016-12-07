IAAF: Nick Davies one of three officials to have provisional ban extended

Nick Davies denied any wrongdoing when he stepped down in December

Three senior members of athletics' world governing body have had provisional suspensions extended over allegations they took money to delay naming Russian drug cheats.

Nick Davies, his wife Jane Boulter-Davies, and Pierre-Yves Garnier were banned on 10 June, and cannot now hold office until 31 January 2017.

Davies stood down as chief of staff to IAAF president Lord Coe last December.

The IAAF ethics board said more time was needed to "conclude the process".

The provisional suspensions, initially for 180 days, were imposed earlier this year after "careful consideration of the evidence and information available".

That relates to an email reported to have been sent by former IAAF consultant Papa Massata Diack to his father and then IAAF president Lamine Diack in July 2013.

It claimed three staff members were in receipt of, or had knowledge of, a cash payment to withhold details of attempted cover-ups of Russian doping cases.

In December, Davies said he was standing aside "until such time as the ethics board is able to review the matter properly".

Boulter-Davies is employed by the IAAF as a project manager, while Garnier is a medical manager.