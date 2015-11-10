BBC Sport - Athletics: Russia doping crisis in 60 seconds
Russia doping crisis in 60 seconds
- From the section Athletics
BBC Sport takes a look at the accusations of doping in Russian athletics outlined in a World Anti-Doping Agency independent commission report.
Commission chairman Dick Pound has called for Russia to be banned from the 2016 Rio Olympics as a result of the commission's findings.
The report alleges the London Olympics were "sabotaged" by "widespread inaction" against athletes with suspicious doping profiles.
