BBC Sport - Athletics: Russia doping crisis in 60 seconds

BBC Sport takes a look at the accusations of doping in Russian athletics outlined in a World Anti-Doping Agency independent commission report.

Commission chairman Dick Pound has called for Russia to be banned from the 2016 Rio Olympics as a result of the commission's findings.

The report alleges the London Olympics were "sabotaged" by "widespread inaction" against athletes with suspicious doping profiles.

