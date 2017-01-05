Usain Bolt takes on the world: Watch Nitro Athletics on the BBC

Usain Bolt along with Australian Olympians Anneliese Rubie and Morgan Mitchell launched Nitro Athletics in November.

Events

*All times listed are GMT

Sunday, 5 February

Nitro Athletics: Usain Bolt takes on the world

14:45-15:45 on BBC Two

Highlights of the first event in the inaugural Nitro Athletics series in Melbourne, featuring Olympic champion Usain Bolt.

This hour-long programme shows the best of the action as six international teams made up of 24 athletes battle it out in traditional events such as the 100m, 200m and pole vault - and compete in new events including an elimination mile, a mixed hurdles relay, a mixed long jump and target javelin.

Jamaican superstar Bolt leads his 'Bolt All-Star' team against England, captained by Olympic and world 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu, China, Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

Points are awarded for each of the 12 events, which also attempts to pioneer new technology, such as microphones worn by the athletes, countdown clocks and fluorescent blocks and batons.

Hopes are high it will have a strong impact, with Lord Sebastian Coe, the head of world athletics, saying this event will 'revolutionise' the sport.

There will be further programmes on Saturday, 11 February on BBC One from 13:15-14:00 and Sunday, 12 February on BBC Two from 13:00-14:00.

Saturday, 18 February

Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix

13:15-16:30 on BBC One, Connected TV and online

16:30-17:00, Forum on BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

Watch live coverage of the indoor event featuring four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and fellow Briton Laura Muir, who will attempt to break Kelly Holmes' British indoor record for the 1,000m.

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson will be competing in the 60m, where her rivals will include Britain's top sprinter Dina Asher-Smith. And there should be a fascinating British battle in the long jump, involving previous world indoor medallists Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Lorraine Ugen, and European silver medallist Jazmin Sawyers.

Commentary comes from Steve Cram, Andrew Cotter and Steve Backley with analysis provided by Paula Radcliffe, Colin Jackson and Denise Lewis.

Coverage changes

Fixtures and event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes. Also, coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.

Catch-up

You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.