Commonwealth Games: Guernsey sprinter Tom Druce suffers injury

Guernsey sprinter Tom Druce has had his season ended by a hip-flexor injury.

The 26-year-old, Guernsey record-holder for six individual events, was second in the UK Inter Counties 400 metres last weekend and suffered the problem two days later when racing in Crawley.

Druce's Guernsey records 60 metres: 6.88 seconds

100 metres: 10.66 seconds

200 metres: 21.32 seconds

300 metres: 33.40 seconds

400 metres: 46.37 seconds

600 metres: one minute, 18.27 seconds

"I felt a huge pain in my hip-flexor out of nowhere so I am really worried it's serious," he told BBC Guernsey.

"I don't have professional medical support so like anybody I will struggle to get a scan or diagnosis quickly."

Druce will not miss many races as he had planned to take a month's break before beginning training again in October.

However, he is concerned the injury could hamper his preparations for the 2014 season when he is expected to represent Guernsey at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"I was barely able to walk afterwards, so even though the season has ended I am obviously very concerned," he added.

"It's disappointing because Saturday [at the Inter Counties] is one of the biggest medals I've won and left me feeling really optimistic for 2014, which is obviously a huge year for me."