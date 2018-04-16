Football's Che Guevara? Behind the enigma of GuardiolaFootball
Watch: Boston Marathon 2018 - Ethiopia's Daska leads women's race
Live BBC Sport coverage of the Boston Marathon 2018.
Scotland's Callum Hawkins is discharged from hospital after collapsing close to the end of the Commonwealth Games men's marathon.
Scot Callum Hawkins is taken away in an ambulance after collapsing just over one mile from the end of the Commonwealth Games marathon.
England claim gold in the men's and women's 4x100m relays at the Commonwealth Games.
Watch England win gold in the men's 4x100m relay final at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, ahead of South Africa and Jamaica.
After two injury-hit years, British 100m and 200m record-holder Dina Asher Smith is aiming to "do England proud" at the Commonwealth Games.
Former British high jumper Mike Edwards accuses the IAAF of cowardice with its rules set to bar him from representing Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games.
A 67-year-old and an 11-year-old form part of the home nations contingent at the Commonwealth Games but who else may catch the eye?
Swimmers Chad le Clos and Emma McKeon and sprinter Elaine Thompson are among the global names to follow at the Commonwealth Games.
The new IAAF ranking system will change how athletes plan their season, but could it also change the conversation from a troublesome past?
Roger Bannister was famously the first person to run a mile in under four minutes, but how is your knowledge of these other sporting firsts?
2017 Unsung Hero winner Denise Larrad reveals what winning the award was like and the new opportunities she has been involved with since.
