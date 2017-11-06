Lucy O'Sullivan: Great Britain archer reflects on best-ever year

Lucy O'Sullivan made her international debut back in 2004

Great Britain archer Lucy O'Sullivan says 2017 has been her best year ever.

The 27-year-old compound shooter from Jersey made the last 32 of the World Championship last month and will shoot at the World Cup events in 2018.

"I've gone from strength to strength," she told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I feel like this is the comeback year, I've done the best at the World Championships that I've ever done and I've been asked to go to the World Cups next year to improve my world ranking."

Next year's World Cup events will be in China, Turkey, the United States and Germany.

"I cannot wait for 2018 now. Come 2018 I'll be back on it and I'm already planning for the World Cup," she added.

"Great Britain want somebody in the finals of the World Cups and hopefully that can be a Jersey girl."