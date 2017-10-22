Patrick Huston: Belfast archer win mixed team bronze at World Championships

From the section

Huston and his British mixed recurve team-mate Naomi Folkard

Belfast archer Patrick Huston and Great Britain team-mate Naomi Folkard have won the bronze medal in the recurve mixed team event at the World Archery Championships in Mexico.

The British duo only just reached the knockout stages by finishing 15th in the qualification series.

However, they then beat second seeds Taipei and Mexico en route to the semi-finals before losing to Germany.

The British duo overcame Japan 5-3 in Sunday's bronze medal play-off.

Korea took the gold by beating Germany in the final.

Huston, 21, reached the last 16 in his individual event earlier in the championships.

The Belfast man Huston competed at last year's Rio Olympics.