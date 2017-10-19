Patrick Huston: Belfast archer beaten in last 16 at World Championships

Patrick Huston
Patrick Huston reached the last 32 at the Rio Olympics

Northern Ireland archer Patrick Huston's impressive run at the World Championships came to an end as he was edged out 6-4 by South Korea's Olympic champion Kim Woojin on Thursday.

After earlier wins over Finland's Tero Pyylampi and Taiwan's Deng Yu-Cheng, Huston beat Dutchman Rick Van Der Ven 6-2 in the last 32 on Thursday.

However, the Briton then lost out to the two-time world champion in Mexico.

Belfast man Huston reached the last 32 at last year's Rio Olympics.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired