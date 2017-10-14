BBC Sport - Belfast archer's sights set on world medal
Belfast archer's sights set on world medal
Patrick Huston has represented Great Britain at the Olympics, set world records and broken into the world's top 20 in archery.
Now the 21-year-old from Belfast aims to win a medal at the World Championships which take place in Mexico City, 15-22 October.
