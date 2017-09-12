Lucy O'Sullivan: Jersey archer in Great Britain squad for World Championships

Lucy O'Sullivan competed at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi

Jersey archer Lucy O'Sullivan has been selected as part of Great Britain's 11-strong squad for the World Championships in Mexico next month.

The 26-year-old, who helped her country to silver at a World Cup event last month, is part of the compound team.

"I've worked so hard this year and I'm so proud to be on this team," she said.

"I believe we have a great opportunity to perform even better at the World Championships. It's a great team and I hope to do well individually too."

Compound bow archery is not included in the Olympics, where only the recurve discipline features.

O'Sullivan has represented her country at the European Championships and competed for Jersey at the Commonwealth Games, but pulled out of this summer's Island Games due to cost.