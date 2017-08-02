Police reopen investigation into a senior Archery GB coach

Archery GB confirmed in a statement on July 20 that 'no further action' was to be taken and there was 'no case to answer' regarding the allegations

The BBC has learned that police have reopened an investigation into a senior Archery GB coach.

The coach was suspended by Archery GB (AGB) last month following a complaint to police over an alleged incident involving a young female Para-athlete.

Less than three weeks later, AGB announced in a statement on their website that the suspension of the coach had been lifted after they had been informed that "no new information or evidence has been received, and that there is no live UK police investigation in relation to this matter".

The BBC can reveal that police have now reopened the investigation into the alleged sexual assault, which is understood to have taken place in the last four years while overseas at an international competition.

The former athlete told the BBC in June that she did not pursue her original complaint at the time because she felt threatened after staff at the sport's governing body implied she could lose her funding, and cost the coach his job.

AGB said the case was "investigated and dealt with at the time, to the satisfaction of the alleged victim and [a relative] of the alleged victim".

However, following the BBC report, the AGB said it received a call from the alleged victim who confirmed contact was made with the police.

This led to the suspension of the coach, before it was overturned on 20 July.

AGB have not commented on the current employment status of the coach.