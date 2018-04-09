NFL: Green Bay Packers' Trevor Davis charged over 'explosives joke'

Trevor Davis, left, has played for the Packers since he was drafted in 2016

NFL player Trevor Davis has been charged with making "criminal threats" after joking about explosives at airport security in Los Angeles.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver asked a female companion if she "remembered to pack the explosives?" when he was being asked routine security questions, police said.

Davis, 24, has been released on bail pending a court appearance.

The Packers said they were "aware of the matter involving Trevor Davis".

"Trevor Davis checked in at the Hawaiian Airlines ticket counter and was asked the usual questions about whether he was carrying any aerosol cans, knives, weapons or explosives," Los Angeles Airport Police spokesman Rob Pedregon told ESPN.

"Davis turned to his female companion and asked if she remembered to pack the explosives. He was then taken into custody and booked.

"We are in the process of gathering more information and will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter," the Packers said.