BBC Sport - The 'Beast from the East': You call this a cold snap? The NFL stops for nothing
The 'Beast from the East' is nothing...compared to this!
- From the section American football
As the 'Beast from the East' starts to disrupt sporting fixtures across the UK, BBC Sport looks back on how the NFL reacts to a snow storm, with the Buffalo Bills playing on in crazy blizzard conditions against the Indianapolis Colts last season.
READ MORE:Snow disrupts sport across the UK
WATCH MORE:In with the fans at historic Super Bowl
Available to UK users only.
Best of NFL video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired