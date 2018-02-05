BBC Sport - Justin Timberlake's Prince tribute at Super Bowl
Justin Timberlake's Prince tribute at Super Bowl
- From the section American football
Pop star Justin Timberlake pays tribute to Prince during his Super Bowl half-time show in Minneapolis, the late singer's home town.
WATCH MORE: Eagles, Timberlake & Osi - Super Bowl best moments
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired