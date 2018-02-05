BBC Sport - Super Bowl LII: Nick Foles scores breathtaking touchdown for Philadelphia Eagles
Watch: The touchdown 'that will be shown a billion times'
American football
Watch Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles complete an incredible trick play by receiving a pass to score a touchdown in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.
