BBC Sport - Super Bowl LII: Nick Foles scores breathtaking touchdown for Philadelphia Eagles

Watch: The touchdown 'that will be shown a billion times'

Watch Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles complete an incredible trick play by receiving a pass to score a touchdown in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.

Watch: The touchdown 'that will be shown a billion times'

