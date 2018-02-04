BBC Sport - NFL: How to survive a sub-zero Super Bowl in Minneapolis

How to survive a sub-zero Super Bowl

Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles is set to be the coldest on record. With temperatures in Minneapolis approaching -20C on Sunday, BBC Sport's Karl Braidwood asks the people of Minnesota and visiting fans how to get by in sub-zero conditions.

The BBC will bring you comprehensive coverage of Super Bowl LII on BBC TV and online on Sunday, 4 February.

WATCH MORE: Five silly ways to predict the Super Bowl

Top videos

Video

How to survive a sub-zero Super Bowl

Video

Maro Itoje: England debut was 'very special moment'

Video

Sexton's incredible drop-goal snatches late Ireland win

Video

Stunning Evans try completes Wales' dominant victory

Video

Highlights: Wales 34-7 Scotland

Video

Highlights: France 13-15 Ireland

Video

GB's Murray & Inglot beaten in Davis Cup doubles - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's Richards collapses after Cyclo-Cross win

Video

Gatland had feeling Wales would 'batter' Scotland

Video

Osi & Jason's three-minute Super Bowl guide

Video

Did France misuse head injury rule?

Video

Women's Six Nations: Le Pesq scores stunning try

Video

City were 'outstanding' against Burnley - Guardiola

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired