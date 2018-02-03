The NFL Show's Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell analyse the potential stars, tactics and theatrics on show at the Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Follow Super Bowl LII live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website and app from 23:15 GMT on Sunday, 4 February.