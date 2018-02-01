BBC Sport - Super Bowl: Underdogs, Justin Timberlake & Jay Ajayi's party at media day
Underdogs, Timberlake & Ajayi's party at the Super Bowl
- From the section American football
BBC Sport set reporter Karl Braidwood a challenge at Super Bowl opening night, including underdog masks, Justin Timberlake songs, Jay Ajayi's parties and the circle punch game.
The BBC will bring you comprehensive coverage of Super Bowl LII across TV, radio and online on Sunday, 4 February.
WATCH MORE: Osi tells Jay Ajayi: 'You're the key to the Super Bowl'
Best of NFL video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired