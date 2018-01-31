BBC Sport - NFL: Osi Umenyiora bumps into Jay Ajayi at Super Bowl Opening Night
Osi tells Ajayi: 'You are the key to the Super Bowl'
- From the section American football
The NFL Show's Osi Umenyiora bumps into the Philadelphia Eagles' runningback Jay Ajayi - who is hoping to emulate Osi by becoming a British-born Super Bowl winner on Sunday night.
The BBC will bring you comprehensive coverage of Super Bowl LII across all platforms on Sunday, 4 February.
Available to UK users only.
