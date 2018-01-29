BBC Sport - New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles: Osi's 'worst possible Super Bowl'
'I've talked trash about Tom Brady & the Eagles'
- From the section American football
The NFL Show's Osi Umenyiora admits a Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles is his "worst possible outcome", having spent most of his career talking trash about both the Eagles and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Available to UK users only.
The NFL Show is available now on BBC iPlayer.
Watch Super Bowl 52: New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles, live on Sunday 4 February at 23:15 GMT on BBC One.
Best of NFL video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired