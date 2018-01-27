BBC Sport - Tony Romo: Ex-Dallas Cowboys star is America new favourite NFL commentator
Tony Romo's NFL commentary is brilliant
- From the section American football
In 2017, Tony Romo swapped his job as a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys to become an NFL commentator with US TV network CBS, and he has been causing quite a stir ever since.
Available to UK users only.
WATCH: Brady-inspired comeback sends Patriots to Super Bowl
WATCH: Eagles dominate Vikings in NFC title game
NFL This Week is available now on iPlayer.
Best of NFL video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired