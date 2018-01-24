BBC Sport - NFL: How Tom Brady & Danny Amendola fired Patriots to Super Bowl
'This is Tom Brady, man!'
- From the section American football
Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell explain how New England quarterback Tom Brady and receiver Danny Amendola combined to fire the Patriots to their third Super Bowl in four years with a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
