BBC Sport - NFL highlights: Philadelphia Eagles 38-7 Minnesota Vikings
Eagles dominate Vikings in NFC title game
- From the section American football
The Philadelphia Eagles dominate the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC title game to set up a Super Bowl meeting with the New England Patriots.
WATCH: Brady-inspired comeback sends Patriots to Super Bowl
READ: Super Bowl 52: New England Patriots to face Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis
Watch full highlights from the AFC & NFC Championship games on NFL This Week, Tuesday 23 January at 23:15 GMT on BBC Two.
