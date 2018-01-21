BBC Sport - NFL: 'When the King talks, you listen!' - Osi Umenyiora
'When the King talks, you listen!'
- From the section American football
Watch two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora analyse the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in his wife's Miss Universe crown.
WATCH MORE: The NFL Show
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired