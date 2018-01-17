BBC Sport - NFL: Vikings' 'Minnesota Miracle' win was 'impossible'
Vikings' last-gasp win was 'impossible' - Osi
- From the section American football
NFL This Week's Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora discuss the Minnesota Vikings' 'impossible' last-gasp play-off victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Available to UK users only.
Catch-up on the action with NFL This Week, available now on BBC iPlayer.
Best of NFL video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired