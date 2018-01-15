Ninety-nine-year-old Vikings fan surprised with Super Bowl tickets

At 99-years-old, there aren't many things Minnesota Vikings super fan Millie Wall hasn't witnessed. Until Sunday night, however, watching her beloved NFL team in person during the playoffs was one of them.

Millie has supported the club since its inception in 1961, although she'd never been able to attend any of their 21 playoff games. When the Vikings heard her story, that was something they were keen to change.

In a video shared on Millie's granddaughter Ashley's Instagram account, Millie gets surprised with tickets to Sunday night's playoff game against the New Orleans Saints, leaving Millie absolutely gobsmacked.

Now, the Vikings hadn't won a playoff game at home since 2009, so the pressure was on for one of their longest-running supporters to be a much-needed good luck charm.

Millie's usual Sunday night routine involves watching the Vikings play in the comfort of her living room, sipping a screwdriver cocktail and occasionally throwing a foam brick at the TV whenever she gets annoyed during the action.

At Sunday's game at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Ashley Wall admitted her grandmother hadn't reached for the stress brick... despite a last-gasp touchdown from wide receiver Stefon Diggs who scored on the final play of the game to give Minnesota a 29-24 victory.

If that wasn't enough for super fan Millie, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell paid her a visit during the game to surprise her with tickets to the ultimate sporting event – Super Bowl LII – which is conveniently being held at the Vikings' stadium on 4 February.

It looks like Millie, who celebrates her 100th birthday on 4 July, will be ticking a very exciting box off her bucket list.

Admittedly, the Vikings still need to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on 21 January in Philly to reach the Super Bowl for Millie to have the chance to see her home team in her home city in February.

But, because this is 2018 and the power of social media knows no bounds, there's even a Twitter hashtag – #MillieToPhilly – to try to send Millie to that game.

And even if the Vikings fail to make it to the coveted Super Bowl, Millie will be there in the stands cheering along regardless.