BBC Sport - The NFL Show: Jason Bell celebrates his successful Wild Card Weekend predictions

How it feels when your NFL predictions finally come off!

Presenter Mark Chapman congratulates former NFL star Jason Bell as three of his Wild Card Weekend predictions proved to be correct, leading to wild celebrations in the studio.

CATCH-UP: Watch again: The NFL show

Watch NFL This Week on Tuesday, 16 January at 23:15 on BBC Red Button and online.

