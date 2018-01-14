BBC Sport - Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Long explains 'underdog' mask
'This is the underdog mask' Eagles' Long gives unorthodox interview
- From the section American football
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long explains the reason he and teammate Lane Johnson wore dog masks after beating the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 in the NFC divisional playoff.
