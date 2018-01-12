BBC Sport - NFL Playoffs: Osi & Jason's guide to which team to support
Which NFL Playoff team should you support?
- From the section American football
Need an NFL team to support now the playoffs are underway? The NFL Show's Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell are on hand to help you pick one.
WATCH MORE:Ryan's 'lollipop' in NFL wildcard best plays
Watch a preview of this weekend's divisional playoff action on The NFL Show on Saturday 13 January, 23:55 GMT on BBC One.
Best of NFL video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired