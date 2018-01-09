BBC Sport - NFL: Cleveland Browns fans hold parade after losing all 16 games
Browns fans hold parade to mark 0-16 season
- From the section American football
Fans of the NFL's Cleveland Browns hold a parade around their home stadium after becoming only the second ever team to lose all 16 of their regular season games.
WATCH MORE: Ryan's 'lollipop' in NFL wildcard best plays
Watch highlights from the play-off wildcard weekend on NFL This Week, Tuesday 9 January at 23:15 GMT on BBC Two.
Best of NFL video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired