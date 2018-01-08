BBC Sport - NFL: Matt Ryan's 'lollipop' in wildcard weekend best plays
Ryan's 'lollipop' in NFL wildcard best plays
- From the section American football
Watch the best plays from NFL Wildcard Weekend which saw Jacksonville and New Orleans progress while Atlanta beat the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee upset Kansas City.
WATCH MORE: Top 10 most spectacular plays from 2017 NFL season
Watch full highlights on NFL This Week, 23:15, BBC Two
Best of NFL video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired