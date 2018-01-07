Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota catches his own blocked pass to score a touchdown, sparking a brilliant comeback as the Titans storm from 21-3 down to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 22-21 in the NFL play-offs.

